EBL to offer term loan facilities for CMSMEs

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to provide term loan facilities to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) customers at a 7% interest rate, under the CMSME Refinance Scheme of the central bank.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, and Md Jaker Hossain, director of SME and Special Programmes Department (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy hovernor, Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director, Manoj Kumar Howlader, director of Bangladesh Bank, and M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL were present among others on the occasion.