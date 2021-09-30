EBL holds Annual Risk Conference

Banking

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL presided over the conference, while Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD and Chairman of the Executive Risk Management Committee was the key-note speaker. 

Eastern Bank Limited organized the Annual Risk Conference -2021 at their head office at Gulshan, Dhaka recently. The conference reviewed the bank's risks related to liquidity, market, operation, credit, people management issues as well as core risk and way forward for overall risk management of the bank, states a press release. 

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL presided over the conference, while Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, DMD, and Chairman of the Executive Risk Management Committee was the key-note speaker. 

Deputy Managing Directors of the bank, head of the divisions, senior executives, and senior managers of EBL from across the country participated in the conference.   

 

