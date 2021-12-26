EBL cardholders to enjoy special benefits at Ousud.com

Eastern Bank Limited. (EBL) cardholders will be offered exclusive benefits while purchasing products through Ousud.com

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Dr Nadira Sharmin, chief operating officer, Ousud.com signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, said a press release today (26 December).

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanbeer Dawood, head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL, and Arafat Arefin Ankur, operation manager of Ousud.com and others also joined the agreement signing ceremony.