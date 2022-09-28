EBL arranges Tk1,224 million for TMSS

Banking

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:01 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS), a leading Micro Finance Institution in Bangladesh, has successfully secured Tk1,224 million through issuance of Zero Coupon Bond. Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), the most awarded financial brand of the country, has acted as the lead arranger of the deal.

The proceeds of the bond will be primarily utilized for the disbursement 'Jagoron, and 'Agroshor' lending products, targeted to improve the socio-economic welfare of the rural women in the country, said a press release. 

A closing ceremony was held on today, September 27, 2022 at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka.

Md Fashiullah, executive vice chairman, Microcredit Regulatory Authority; Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner and Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman, director, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Prof Dr Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder and Executive Director, TMSS;  Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, Ahmed Shaheen, AMD and Head of Corporate Banking, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business, Eastern Bank Limited; Md. Moniruzzaman, Managing Director, IDLC Investments Limited; Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed, CEO (Current Charge), MTB Capital Limited (Trustee of the Deal);  Mahmudul Huq,  Monisha Anwar Huq, Zahirul Hoque Chowdhury, Representative from Trust Bank Limited; Representative from IDLC Securities Limited, Representative from IDLC Asset Management Limited ,IDLC Income Fund, Community Bank Investment Limited, Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited were present among others on the occasion.

