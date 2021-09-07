Do not use unlicensed courier firms for postal service: BB to NBFIs

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 09:57 pm

Do not use unlicensed courier firms for postal service: BB to NBFIs

Authorities concerned said more than a thousand unlicensed operators are currently providing courier services in the country, both directly and online

The Bangladesh Bank has asked all non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to refrain from using unlicensed courier companies for postal services.

A central bank circular, issued to managing directors of NBFIs on Tuesday, said, "As per the Post Office Act 1898, and the Mailing Operator and Courier Service Rules 2013, sending, transporting and receiving posts through unlicensed operators and services is illegal, and a direct violation of regulations."

Under the Financial Institutions Act-1993, the regulator had given the same instructions to banks on 30 June. Last year, the Mailing Operator and Courier Services Licensing Authority – under the Posts and Telecommunications Division – had also issued a circular in this regard.

At that time, the authority said some companies are running courier services without a license, and some others are operating with expired licenses. Besides, several unlicensed couriers are advertising their services and seeking agent applications through print and online media.

Such behaviour from unlicensed companies is in direct violation of government regulations and is illegal too, it said, asking everyone involved to refrain from breaking the law.

According to the Posts and Telecommunications Division's annual report 2019-20, Bangladesh has 190 licensed courier services since the formation of the Mailing Operator and Courier Services Licensing Authority in 2013.

Among them, 75 companies provide domestic mailing operator courier services, 85 provide international courier services, and 30 provide on-board courier services.

However, authorities concerned have told The Business Standard that more than a thousand unlicensed operators are currently providing courier services in the country, both directly and online.

