Dhaka Bank teams up with Brac to mitigate Covid crises

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 07:38 pm

Dhaka Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac for operating special CSR activity to mitigate the countrywide crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic on 5th August. 

Under the agreement, the bank handed over a cheque of Tk2.03 crore to Brac for operating special CSR activity, reads a press release.

Dhaka Bank Managing Director & CEO Emranul Huq Dhaka handed over the cheque to Tushar Bhowmik, chief financial officer at Brac. 

The bank's Deputy Managing Director AMM Moyen Uddin, and Brac CFO Tushar Bhowmik signed the MoU with the presence of Mohammad Abu Jafar, AMD; AKM Shahnawaj, DMD of Bank for operating special CSR activity to mitigate the countrywide crisis due to COVID 19 pandemic. 

The CSR fund from Dhaka Bank will contribute to two initiatives of BRAC; 'Dakche Abar Desh' and 'Community Fort for Resisting Covid-19 (CFRC)'.

'Dakcche Abar Desh' is an initiative from Brac, calling all to stand by the people who lost their earnings amid the community transmission of the delta variant of coronavirus and eventual lockdown. 

Under this initiative, from Dhaka Bank contribution Brac will provide food assistance to 13,530 families in high-risk districts. 

'CFRC' , another initiative from Brac, puts the highest importance on mask use. Other major interventions include campaigns on hand wash and hygiene, coughing etiquette, and social distancing. It also runs campaigns on vaccine registration and countering misinformation and rumors.

Among other officials of Dhaka Bank Limited and Brac were present at the signing ceremony.

