Containing inflation top priority: Rouf Talukder

Abdur Rouf Talukder, new governor of Bangladesh Bank, today said containing inflation would be his top priority.

Rouf Talukder, who joined the central bank as its 12th governor this morning, also stressed the need for bringing back stability in the foreign exchange market by stabilising the exchange rate between the Taka and the US dollar.

He made the comments while delivering speech at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the capital.

The new governor said he would deliver his best to ensure credit flow to the private sector and generate new jobs.

He also said the banking watchdog would work hard to help the government achieve the desired growth in gross domestic product.

Talukder, a former senior finance secretary, has replaced Fazle Kabir, whose six-year tenure ended earlier this month.

Talukder holds an MSc degree in development management from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka and is experienced in financial management.

He started his professional career in 1988 as a member of the Bangladesh Civil Service.

He served in various capacities in the government during more than 34 years of his career.