Community Bank holds 3rd EC meeting

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 08:22 pm

Community Bank holds 3rd EC meeting

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has held its 3rd executive committee meeting at Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

 The meeting was chaired by Benazir Ahmed, inspector general of police and also the chairman of Community Bank's executive committee.

 Important investment decisions were taken during the meeting.

 Among other executive committee members, Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional IG  Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG (Additional IG) of RAB Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, AIG (Welfare Trust) of Bangladesh Police Kazi Masihur Rahman and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

