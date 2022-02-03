Closing ceremony of Jamuna Bank’s subordinated bond subscriptions held

The Closing Ceremony of Jamuna Bank's subordinated bond subscriptions was held on Thursday.

The event titled "Subordinated Bond-IV Tk250 Crore" was held at Jamuna Bank Tower in the capital, reads a release.

Jamuna Bank Managing Director Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, UCB Stock Brokerage Managing Director Rahmat Pasha, UCB Investment Managing Director Tanzim Alamgir and UCB Asset Management Managing Director SM Rashedul Hasan were present at the event.

Other senior officials from respective organisations were also present to celebrate this auspicious moment.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed said, "We express our sincere most gratitude to our regulators and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support".