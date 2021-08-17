Central bank warns NBFIs of lending anomalies

Banking

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:12 pm

Related News

Central bank warns NBFIs of lending anomalies

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:12 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank Tuesday warned the non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) of lending anomalies as a central bank inspection found NBFI loans ending up to others rather to the actual borrowers.

Terming such lending a violation of the "Integrated Risk Management Guidelines for Financial Institutions-2016", the central bank in a circular asked the NBFIs for stopping the "malpractices".

The Bangladesh Bank also instructed financial institutions to preserve the bank statement of the borrowers in the loan file prior to loan disbursement to the client bank account.  

Preferring anonymity, sector insiders said they found such lending anomalies by the financial institutions in several previous inspections.

For investments by the Islamic financial institutions, the central bank said the amount could be disbursed to the loan provider's [banks] account.    

In another circular, the central bank Tuesday directed the financial institutions to utilise the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh's (ICAB) documents verification system to verify borrowers' financial reports online.

The ICAB documents verification system, that was jointly developed by the institute and national revenue board, is able to scrutinise all necessary information of an audited borrower.

"A proper utilisation of the ICAB system will boost the credit discipline and help reduce defaulted loans," noted the central bank circular.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / NBFIs / anomalies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

6h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

6h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan