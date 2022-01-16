Central bank tightens single borrower exposure limit

Banking

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Central bank tightens single borrower exposure limit

From now on, any bank will not be able to lend, both funded and non-funded, more than 25% of its total capital to any person or organisation

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 10:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank has reduced the limit of loan provided by any bank to a single person or organisation to 25% of its total regulatory capital – reduced from the previous 35%.

From now on, no bank will be allowed to provide more than 15% funded and more than 10% non-funded loans to a person or an organisation, as per a circular of the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department published on Sunday.

Funded loans are given in cash while non-funded loans come in the form of letter of credit (LC) and guarantee.

Under the previous rules, banks could lend up to 35% of their total liabilities to a single person or entity. Of this, 15% was funded and 20% non-funded loans.

However, in the case of the power sector, the banks will be allowed to provide funded and non-funded loans worth 50% of total capital.

The circular further said that the banks which have defaulted loans below 3% will be able to provide large loans up to a maximum of 50% of total capital. Those with less than 5% defaulted loans will be able to provide up to 46% large loans, those with less than 10% will be able to provide 42%, and those with less than 15% defaulted loans will be able to provide 38% large loans.

In addition, banks with less than 20% defaulted loans will be able to provide large loans worth 34% of the capital, and banks with 20% or more defaulted loans will be able to provide 30%.

The central bank issued the circular with a view to strengthening credit risk management of banks by limiting concentrated exposures and thereby further improving the stability of the banking sector.

In this regard, a BB official said that according to the banking company law, in the case of a single borrower, it was instructed that it should not be more than 25%. Following that, the central bank has now given this instruction.

Top News

central bank / Regulation / borrower exposure limit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike