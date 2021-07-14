Central bank prepared to release new notes worth Tk30,000cr before Eid 

The Bangladesh Bank has the capacity to release new currency notes worth around Tk30,000 in small and large denominations ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, said sources on Wednesday.

These notes will be released keeping in mind the customers' increased demand during the Eid season.

Like last time, new notes will not be available at the central bank counter this Eid too. The customers will be able to collect the new notes from the commercial banks.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, acting spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said there is no arrangement to supply new notes to the public directly from the central bank.

"However, the commercial banks are being given the new notes as per their demand," he said

"Last year, notes worth about Tk24,000 crore was released. Considering a 10% growth every year, there are plans to release Tk30,000 crore during this Eid-ul-Adha. Notes worth over Tk9,000 crore has already been released from the Motijheel branch of the Bangladesh Bank," he continued.

"Other branches of the central bank are also distributing new currency. Hopefully the banks will get the money according to their demand," he added.

The central bank will release newly printed notes of Tk2 and Tk5 in the market on Thursday. These notes will be issued from the Motijheel office of the Bangladesh Bank, which will continue releasing the notes from its other offices in phases, said a circular signed by the General Manager of Bangladesh Bank Golam Mostafa.

The Tk2 and Tk5 notes currently circulating will remain in the market along with newly printed notes.