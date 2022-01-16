Brac Bank offers financing, marketing support to female entrepreneurs at Ctg CMSME trade fair 

Banking

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 06:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank is assisting Chattogram's women entrepreneurs in growing and thriving in business, as well as expanding their market by providing them with easy financing solutions and promotional platforms. 

The bank is directly exchanging views with the customers and providing information on banking services and easy financing facilities at its stall at the 2nd Bangladesh CMSME Trade Fair 2022 at Sohid Shahjahan Math in Chattogram's Pahartoli, said a press release.

Chittagong Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) organised the fair, which began on 7 January.

More than 200 entrepreneurs, the majority of them being women, are showcasing their products ranging from readymade apparels, handicrafts, home décor, leather and footwear to utensils, plastic, and electronic products.

The exposition comes as a boost for small-scale entrepreneurs to promote their products and generate revenue streams as they toil to recover from the prolonged pandemic and strive to take production and sales to the pre-pandemic level.

Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen said, "We have long been a partner of the Chittagong Women Chamber for promoting and expanding SMEs and capacity building of women entrepreneurs. We believe this direct engagement with the customers will be beneficial for women entrepreneurs in Chattogram with information on easy access to financing. "

"Chattogram is a key market for Brac Bank. We want to make it our stronghold. The Trade Fair is an important platform for Brac Bank to strengthen its presence in Chattogram. It will also reinforce Brac Bank's image among the entrepreneurs as being the leader in SME financing in Bangladesh," he added.

