BRAC Bank gets a new homegrown DMD

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 07:53 pm

Syed Abdul Momen
Syed Abdul Momen

BRAC Bank Limited has promoted Syed Abdul Momen, Head of SME Banking Division, as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, a press release said.

Momen joined BRAC Bank in 2005 and worked in its Technology Division for two years before moving to BRAC Afghanistan Bank on a two-year secondment where he served as Head of Operations and later became the Chief Operations Officer. 

Upon returning to BRAC Bank in 2009, he joined the SME Banking Division as Head of SME Collection Project. In July 2010, he started leading the Small Business segment of the SME Banking Division as Head of Small Business after successful completion of the project. Subsequently, in 2017, he was given the responsibility of the entire SME Banking Division. 

His leadership has instilled energy, innovation, and ambition in the SME Banking team; as a result, the team is consistently delivering business growth and reaching new milestones.

Selim RF Hussain, the Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "In the last few years, Momen has taken our SME business to new heights - doubling the lending portfolio, improving the portfolio quality, and growing the deposit book. Our Board is extremely pleased to broaden his responsibility in BRAC Bank." 

Momen started his banking career in 1999 with the then ANZ Grindlays Bank which was later acquired by Standard Chartered Bank in 2000. Momen obtained his B.Sc. with distinction in Computer Communications and IT from Middlesex University, London. He is widely known for his knowledge and expertise in SME Banking across the industry.

