Brac Bank, European Union discuss banking relationship

Brac Bank and the European Union (EU) held a discussion on the different facets of banking relationship.

HE Charles Whiteley, ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union (EU), in Bangladesh, met with Selim RF Husain, managing director and CEO of Brac Bank, at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 7 February, said a press release.

Andreas Heuberger, head of Administration of the EU, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking, Md Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking of Brac Bank, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.

They discussed mutual interests, including banking services, expressing their firm commitment to work together to facilitate trade and business between Bangladesh and the European Union while extending support to FDI from EU countries to Bangladesh.

The EU envoy lauded the services Brac Bank is offering to the EU delegation in Bangladesh.

'We are delighted to be engaged with a leading Bangladeshi bank that has cemented its reputation with reliable service and is relentlessly driven by a desire to excel and innovate,' said Charles Whiteley.

Expressing a keen desire to take the current collaboration to newer heights, Selim RF Hussain said, "We look forward to making a marked contribution in positively impacting trade volume between Bangladesh and EU nations."

Selim RF Hussain assured that the EU is a leading trade and development partner of the country, and Brac Bank will provide priority support to deepen the partnership.