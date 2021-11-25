BRAC Bank awarded as one of the highest tax payers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has awarded BRAC Bank with a tax card for tax Year 2020-2021 on being the 4th highest tax payer in banking sector category.

Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem handed over the tax accolade to BRAC Bank's Financial Controller Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA at a grand ceremony at the Officer's Club in Dhaka on 24 November.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP and NRB bank's Head of Regulatory Reporting and Taxation Syed Bashir Ali FCA were present at the ceremony.

Commenting on the recognition, BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Good governance, compliance, ethics and transparency are the pillars of our business model. Tax compliance has been one of our major goals as we strictly ensure local and international accounting standard. We aim to be a role model in tax compliance. We thank NBR for recognizing BRAC Bank with this honour. We attribute this honour to the trust and support bestowed on us by our valued customers, shareholders and investors."