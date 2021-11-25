BRAC Bank awarded as one of the highest tax payers

Banking

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:15 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank awarded as one of the highest tax payers

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
BRAC Bank awarded as one of the highest tax payers

 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has awarded BRAC Bank with a tax card for tax Year 2020-2021 on being the 4th highest tax payer in banking sector category.

Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem handed over the tax accolade to BRAC Bank's Financial Controller Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah FCA at a grand ceremony at the Officer's Club in Dhaka on 24 November.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, FCA, MP and NRB bank's Head of Regulatory Reporting and Taxation Syed Bashir Ali FCA were present at the ceremony.

Commenting on the recognition, BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Good governance, compliance, ethics and transparency are the pillars of our business model. Tax compliance has been one of our major goals as we strictly ensure local and international accounting standard. We aim to be a role model in tax compliance. We thank NBR for recognizing BRAC Bank with this honour. We attribute this honour to the trust and support bestowed on us by our valued customers, shareholders and investors."

 

Corporates

BRAC Bank / highest tax payers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?