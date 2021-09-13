bKash organises workshop in Chattogram to prevent misuse of MFS

Popular Mobile Financial Service (MFS) bKash has organised an awareness building workshop with police officers of Chattogram on 13 September.

The workshop, attended by 250 investigation officers of CMP and bKash officials, took place at Dampara Police Lines of the port city in co-operation with Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said a press release.

The fundamental purpose of the workshop was aimed at ensuring proper use of MFS in compliance and to prevent the use of the service in criminal activities.

There are a variety of ways to develop information assistance, while identifying and preventing criminal cycles which were discussed in detail at the workshop.

Furthermore, how a person can help local law enforcement agencies with information was also discussed.

At the event, CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was present as the chief guest, along with EVP and bKash Head of Development of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim.