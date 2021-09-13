bKash organises workshop in Chattogram to prevent misuse of MFS

Banking

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:01 pm

Related News

bKash organises workshop in Chattogram to prevent misuse of MFS

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:01 pm
bKash organises workshop in Chattogram to prevent misuse of MFS

Popular Mobile Financial Service (MFS) bKash has organised an awareness building workshop with police officers of Chattogram on 13 September.

The workshop, attended by 250 investigation officers of CMP and bKash officials, took place at Dampara Police Lines of the port city in co-operation with Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said a press release.

The fundamental purpose of the workshop was aimed at ensuring proper use of MFS in compliance and to prevent the use of the service in criminal activities.

There are a variety of ways to develop information assistance, while identifying and preventing criminal cycles which were discussed in detail at the workshop.

Furthermore, how a person can help local law enforcement agencies with information was also discussed.

At the event, CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir was present as the chief guest, along with EVP and bKash Head of Development of External Affairs AKM Monirul Karim.

Bkash / Bkash Fraud / awareness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues