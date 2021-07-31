bKash offers surprise cashback up to Tk150

To facilitate more affordable daily transactions amid pandemic, bKash has brought six cashback offers up to Tk150 from 1-6 August.

Details of these offers will be available on the bKash official Facebook page and bKash app, said a press release.

Under these surprise offers, customers can avail different amounts of cashback on six different services. Details of the offers will be available on bKash's official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bkashlimited.

Customers can also find them on the hero banner and from inbox notification of bKash app.