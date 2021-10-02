bKash launches flagship Internship programme bNext

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Following the success of their internship programme, bKash has launched its new and improved flagship internship programme "bNext" for undergraduates. 

Through this programme, they will get the opportunity to make an impact by contributing to meaningful and impactful projects, reads a press release.
 
Upon successful completion of the internship "bNext Graduation", the interns will have a higher chance to land a job at bKash and be a part of the best employer brand having state-of-the-art technology.

The programme is designed to scout out the most talented candidates and develop their talent further through a comprehensive learning journey. 

Interested candidates have to apply for this internship programme by 3 October. 

To learn more about the opportunity, one can visit bKash career page on Facebook.  

The candidates will go through a rigorous selection process comprising of a primary aptitude test, FGD, case cracking and interview.

During the internship programme, interns will go through a comprehensive development programme. Starting from a comprehensive induction programme, to customised learning modules, mentorship, and monthly catch-up by HRBP and Project Managers. 

bKash offers internship opportunities in three semesters: Spring, Fall, and Summer. Students from any discipline can apply for their internship in bKash in each season. Both local and foreign students can apply for the internship programme. 

Besides the internship programme, which is mostly project-based, bKash also arranges knowledge sharing sessions for students on relevant topics in different universities to help them develop and focus on their careers.
 

