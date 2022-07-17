BB withdraws interest rate ceiling for NFCD accounts

Banking

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

BB withdraws interest rate ceiling for NFCD accounts

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank on Sunday issued a circular in this regard

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 08:41 pm
BB withdraws interest rate ceiling for NFCD accounts

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn the interest rate ceiling for non-resident foreign currency deposit accounts, also known as NFCD accounts.  

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank on Sunday issued a circular in this regard, instructing the banks to raise fresh deposits from non-resident Bangladeshis and persons of Bangladeshi origin holding dual citizenships. 

"Banks earlier had to pay 3-4% interest, following the euro currency deposit rates, against the deposits on NFCD accounts. With the new provision, the banks have now the freedom to determine the deposit rates on their own," a central bank official, wishing to remain unnamed, told The Business Standard. 

This relaxation will also be applicable for NFCD accounts maintained by foreign nationals and firms registered and/or incorporated abroad, banks, other financial institutions including institutional investors and 100% foreign-owned (A-Type) industrial units in export processing zones or economic zones in Bangladesh, according to the circular.

The NFCD accounts are like term deposits maturing after one month, three months, six months and one year. The accounts may be maintained in US dollar, pound sterling, euro or Japanese yen; initially with a minimum amount of $1000 or pound sterling 500 or equivalent. Accounts may be opened against remittances in other convertible currencies after conversion of those into US dollar, pound sterling, euro or Japanese yen.

Foreign nationals and companies/firms registered and/or incorporated abroad, banks, and other financial institutions including institutional investors and 100% foreign-owned (A-Type) industrial units in export processing zones or economic zones in Bangladesh, are also allowed to open and maintain NFCD accounts with the banks. The minimum amount of deposits in such cases should be $25,000 or equivalent in pound sterling, euro or Japanese yen.

The Banks may utilise 50% of the balances of NFCD accounts for discounting of usance export bills of Type A and Type B units of export processing zones or economic zones, and payment of back-to-back LC opened on a sight basis. Amounts so utilised should immediately be replenished on the realisation of respective export proceeds.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Foreign currency / Deposit accounts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

9h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

47m | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

47m | Videos
James Webb telescope to tell the tale of deep space

James Webb telescope to tell the tale of deep space

1h | Videos
Public trust major challenge in electing Sri Lanka president

Public trust major challenge in electing Sri Lanka president

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD