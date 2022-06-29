BB to unveil Monetary Policy Statement Thursday

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is set to announce its flagship monetary policy statement (MPS) on Thursday for fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23).

"BB Governor Fazle Kabir will unveil the MPS tomorrow at 3pm at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in Motijheel," said a BB press release here today.

A senior official said the central bank has prioritised curbing commodity prices, among other things, in formulating monetary policy for fiscal 2022-23.

Other priorities are stabilising the foreign exchange markets and keeping foreign currency reserve and public debt at a comfortable level, he added.