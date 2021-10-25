BB sets deadline to apply for refinancing tourism sector’s stimulus loans

Banking

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 08:39 pm

Related News

BB sets deadline to apply for refinancing tourism sector’s stimulus loans

According to a central bank circular issued Monday, banks can apply for the refinancing from 1 November this year to 31 October next year

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 08:39 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Scheduled banks in the country will be able to apply for refinancing loans they have disbursed under the Covid-19 stimulus package, announced to pay salaries and allowances to employees of hotels, motels and theme parks in the tourism sector, from 1 November this year to 31 October next year.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular to this effect and sent it to the managing directors of all scheduled banks.

According to the circular, banks would have to apply to the general manager of the central bank's Department of Off-site Supervision to get refinanced.

The central bank announced an incentive package of Tk1,000 crore to pay salaries and allowances to employees of hotels, motels, theme parks in the tourism sector until 15 July this year. Entrepreneurs in the tourism sector will be able to avail loans under this package for a period of one year at 4% interest.

According to the Bangladesh Bank circular, owners of hotels and motels will be able to take working capital loans at 4% interest under the scheme. Tk1,000 crore has been allocated for this purpose, while the central bank  will provide a refinancing facility of Tk500 crore. Owners of hotels and motels will get this low-interest loan for one year.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / loan / tourism sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

4d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur