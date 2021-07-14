BB re-fixes daily timings for interbank cheque clearing

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the daily timings for interbank cheque clearing.

On July 15, 18 and 19, high value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 12pm while the return cut off time will be 3pm, as per a BB notification issued today.

During the days, return value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 12.30pm while the return cut off time will be 5pm.

Transaction of both sessions through BEFTN will be in the existing schedule.

Transaction through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be 10am to 4pm while only customs related tax, fee, charge and inter-bank transactions will be till 5pm.

On July 17 and 20, high value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 11.30pm while the return cut off time will be 1pm.

During the days, return value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 1pm while the return cut off time will be 2.30pm.

Transaction of both sessions through BEFTN will be in the existing schedule.

Transaction through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be 10am to 2pm while only customs related tax, fee, charge and inter-bank transactions will be till 3pm.

But from July 25, high value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 11.30pm while the return cut off time will be 1pm.

During the days, return value clearing cheques presentment cut off time will be 12pm while the return cut off time will be 2.30pm.

Transaction of both sessions through BEFTN will be in the existing schedule.

Transaction through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be 10am to 1.30pm while only customs related tax, fee, charge and inter-bank transactions will be till 2.30pm.