BB instructs expats to sell foreign currencies worth over $10,000

Expatriate Bangladeshis can keep a maximum of $10,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies brought from abroad and have been instructed to sell the excess amount according to a new directive issued by the central bank.

The Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (31 August) made it mandatory to convert foreign currencies worth over $10,000 from authorised dealer banks or licensed money changers to taka within one month of returning from abroad.

In the issued press release, the central bank also encouraged expatriates to keep the extra amount in resident foreign currency deposits.

It also said that keeping foreign currency worth over $10,000 is a punishable offense under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

The central bank warned of taking legal actions against those who are unwilling to sell the excess foreign currencies by 30 September.