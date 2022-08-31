BB instructs expats to sell foreign currencies worth over $10,000

Banking

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

BB instructs expats to sell foreign currencies worth over $10,000

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 08:15 pm
Progress to improve cross-border payments has been slow, but is just about to take off. Photo: Collected
Progress to improve cross-border payments has been slow, but is just about to take off. Photo: Collected

Expatriate Bangladeshis can keep a maximum of $10,000 or equivalent in foreign currencies brought from abroad and have been instructed to sell the excess amount according to a new directive issued by the central bank. 

The Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (31 August) made it mandatory to convert foreign currencies worth over $10,000 from authorised dealer banks or licensed money changers to taka within one month of returning from abroad. 

In the issued press release, the central bank also encouraged expatriates to keep the extra amount in resident foreign currency deposits. 

It also said that keeping foreign currency worth over $10,000 is a punishable offense under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. 

The central bank warned of taking legal actions against those who are unwilling to sell the excess foreign currencies by 30 September. 

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Forex reserve / Expatriate Bangladeshis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

10h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

11h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91

1h | Videos
Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

2h | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

3h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries