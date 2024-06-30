BB extends payment period for raw material imports till December

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has extended the period for payment against imports of industrial raw materials from 180 to 360 days, maintaining this arrangement until December 2024.

Previously, this facility was set to expire in June of the current year, as per a BB circular issued today (30 June).

"To facilitate trade transactions, it has been decided to extend the policy support contained till December 31, 2024. The extended usance period will not be applicable for imports under EDF loans as earlier. Other relevant instructions shall remain unchanged," it added.

The usance period is the time permitted by custom, between the date of the bill and its payment.