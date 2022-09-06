BB extends export proceeds retention period to 30 days

Banking

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

BB extends export proceeds retention period to 30 days

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 07:27 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed banks to retain the value-added portion of export proceeds in foreign currency for a maximum period of 30 days.

At the same time, exporters can also transfer the dollars to other banks within the prescribed time, according to a circular issued  by the central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department on Tuesday (6 September).

The new policy would also allow exporters to make payment to back-to-back loans, export development funds and import liabilities.

As a result of the new guidelines, exporters will be able to pay the import liabilities of other banks with their own foreign currency without exchange losses.

The previous policy required exporters to encash the value-added portion of export proceeds by the next working day. The central bank extended the retention period to 15 days in a circular on 3 August.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Export proceeds / retention

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

7h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

10h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

Lithuania toppling Soviet monuments

36m | Videos
Truss promises action to tackle crisis

Truss promises action to tackle crisis

51m | Videos
Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

Yuan gains while dollar shrinks in Bangladesh reserve

56m | Videos
What Sheikh Hasina said about Bangladesh-India relations

What Sheikh Hasina said about Bangladesh-India relations

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 