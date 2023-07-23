BB eases diploma requirements for bankers' promotion

The Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the diploma degree requirements for bankers' promotions, according to a circular issued by its Banking Regulations and Policy Department on Sunday (23 July).

The latest circular states that senior or higher ranked officers who were appointed or promoted prior to the introduction of the mandate of a banking diploma, will not fall under the purview of the new guidelines.

However, after receiving one promotion, a diploma will be necessary for any subsequent level of promotion, as stated in a release issued by the central bank on Sunday (23 July).

Simultaneously, the central bank has made it mandatory for officers not directly involved in banking activities to obtain a banking diploma in order to be eligible for promotions in any department related to general banking activities.

In an earlier circular issued in February the central bank made it mandatory for bank officials to obtain a banking diploma to be eligible for promotion to senior officer position and above.

To enhance the skills, competence and capability of bank officers, it is mandatory for them to pass both phases of banking diploma to be eligible for promotion to all posts beyond senior officer or equivalent, the central bank said at the time.

The directive is not applicable to those not directly involved in banking activities, such as doctors, engineers, officials associated with civil engineering, mechanical, electrical and IT professions, and officers employed in publicity and publication posts.

However, according to the new guidelines, officers of various departments who are exempted from the obligation must pass the Banking Professional Examination if they are to join any department related to general banking activities.

Also, a senior or higher ranking officer of a bank or a financial institution must pass the Banking Professional Exam to be eligible for appointment to a higher position in another bank, the new guideline states.

However, any bankers who have been promoted or appointed before the February circular was issued, will not fall under the purview of the guidelines.

The same policy will also be followed in the case of appointment of managing directors or chief executive officers.