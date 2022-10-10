BB asks banks to verify commodity prices before import transactions

Banking

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

BB asks banks to verify commodity prices before import transactions

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:01 pm
BB asks banks to verify commodity prices before import transactions

The central bank has asked commercial banks to verify the latest price of goods in the international markets before initiating import transactions.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a notice in this regard on Monday (10 October). 

Given the prevailing global commodity market trends, banks are advised to adhere to regulatory parameters for verification of import prices and price competitiveness, read the central bank notice.

It also instructed banks to comply with extended due diligence in import transactions and relevant regulations without limiting to provisions of Import Policy Order in force, credit reports of suppliers and other related guidelines.
 

Top News

Import / transaction / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

24m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

39m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows