BB asks banks to ensure smooth ATM, MFS services during Eid vacation

BSS
13 April, 2023, 05:20 pm
13 April, 2023, 05:28 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has asked the commercials banks to ensure smooth and uninterrupted transactions through the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), Internet Banking, Online e-Payment Gateway and Mobile Financial Services (MFS) during the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a circular, the central bank instructed the banks to ensure adequate security at the ATM booths, create awareness among the merchants and clients to prevent forgery in POS services, keep on running the Two Factor Authentication (2FA) on Card not Present transaction for online e-Payment Gateway and inform the clients about transactions through SMS service.

It also instructed the banks to provide Help Line services during the vacation, if any client faces harassment.

