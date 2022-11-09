BB allows banks to help students studying in China pay tuition fees

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will allow banks to help students who are studying in China pay their tuition fees.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the central bank issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday (9 November).

"It is observed that Bangladeshi students who are studying in educational institutions of China are still studying under online teaching arrangements from Bangladesh due to travel restrictions imposed by that country for ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. These students are now applying for visas for which all the due tuition fees need to be paid. So it has been decided that ADs may continue to effect outward remittances on account of these students till September 30, 2022 subject to observance of usual regulatory instructions," the circular said.