BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

Banking

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

BASIC Bank Limited on Thursday (29 September) held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the head office in the capital.

Professor Dr Abul Hashem, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Mrityunjoy Saha, joint secretary at the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting as a representative of the bank's sole shareholder, the Govt of Bangladesh. 

Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, Md Razib Pervez, Dr Nahid Hossain, Dr Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, and Shamim Ahammed, Directors of the Bank, Md Abdur Rahim and Abu Md Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary of BASIC Bank, and representative of Audit firm, M/S. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahaman & Co were also present in the meeting. 

The bank's financial statements for the year 2021 were approved in the meeting.

Basic Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets