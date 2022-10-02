BASIC Bank holds 33rd AGM

BASIC Bank Limited on Thursday (29 September) held its 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the head office in the capital.

Professor Dr Abul Hashem, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Mrityunjoy Saha, joint secretary at the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting as a representative of the bank's sole shareholder, the Govt of Bangladesh.

Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, Md Razib Pervez, Dr Nahid Hossain, Dr Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, and Shamim Ahammed, Directors of the Bank, Md Abdur Rahim and Abu Md Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Company Secretary of BASIC Bank, and representative of Audit firm, M/S. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahaman & Co were also present in the meeting.

The bank's financial statements for the year 2021 were approved in the meeting.