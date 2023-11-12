Banks will enjoy 24 holidays in 2024: BB

Arief Hossain Khan, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision of BB has issued the holiday list and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks to maintain the list in 2024.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday sent the annual holiday list of 2024 for the scheduled banks in line with the holiday list published by the Public Administration Ministry.

Arief Hossain Khan, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision of BB has issued the holiday list and sent it to the managing director and chief executive officers of scheduled banks to maintain the list in 2024.

According to the BB instructions banks will enjoy a total of 24 holidays in 2023 including bank holidays on 1 July and 31 December, which is approved by the BB in accordance with a holiday notification of the Ministry of Public Administration.

Among the holidays 2 are Fridays usually included in the weekly holidays in Bangladesh. Excluding these 2 days and (July 1- December 31) bankers can enjoy 20 days.

According to the Central Bank circular, the list of holidays in 2024 includes- February 21 Martyr's Day, February 26 Shab-e-Barat, March 17 birthday Father of the Nation and Children's Day, March 26 Independence and National Day, April 5 Jumat-ul-Wida (Friday), April 7 Shab-e-Qadr, April 14 Bengali New Year, April 10-12 Eid-ul-Fitr, May 1 May Day, May 22 Buddha Purnima, June 16-18 Eid-ul-Azha, July 1 Bank Holiday, July 17 Holy Ashura, August 15 National Day of Mourning, August 26 Janmashtami, September 16 Eid Miladunnabi, October 13 Durga Puja (Vijay Dashami), December 16 Victory Day, December 25 Christmas Day, December 31 Bank Holiday.

