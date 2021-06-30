Banks to remain open from 10am-1.30pm during lockdown 

Banking

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 04:26 pm

File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh Bank has asked all banks to operate on a limited scale for seven days during the strict lockdown throughout 1-7 July. 

Banks will remain open from 10am to 1:30pm to facilitate transactions, said a notification from the central bank on Wednesday.

However, the bank authorities are allowed to conduct internal official activities until 3pm.

In the circular issued on Tuesday, the central bank's Department of Offsite Supervision (DOS) said banks will remain close on 1-3 July for bank holiday and weekly holidays.

The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July.

