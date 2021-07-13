Banks' operating hours increased to 10am-4pm before Eid

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 08:42 pm

Banks&#039; operating hours increased to 10am-4pm before Eid

Banks will remain open from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, Sunday and Monday right before Eid-ul-Adha. 

Moreover, official activities of the banks can be conducted till 6pm, according to a notification issued by the central bank. 

Besides, branches dealing in the transactions of the garment sector will remain open for two more days on 17 and 20 July from 10am to 2pm. 

Apart from this, banks will remain operational on a limited scale from 25 July to 5 August as the government announced a 14-day strict lockdown from 23 July. 

During the restriction period, banking transactions will be allowed between 10am and 1.30pm and official activities till 3pm. 

However, internet banking services and transactions using cards will remain active round the clock. 

ATM booths will also remain operational with sufficient balance, the notification added. 

