Banks asked to upload outstanding loans’ data to BB software

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 09:10 pm

File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has asked scheduled banks to upload their sector-wise statements of outstanding loans to the central bank's software.

The Department of Off-Site Supervision of the central bank issued a circular to this effect on Monday.

Earlier, the banks used to send the data on outstanding loans to the central bank by email.

As per new rules, the central bank directed the banks to upload the sector-wise quarterly statements of outstanding loans to  its software "Sector Concentration System" using the Rationalized Input Template (RIT) from December this year, according to the circular.

The circular also said the present status of loans, amount of loan collection and disbursement, and two sectors --pharmaceutical industry and Leather & leather-based industry -- are included in the quarterly statement of banks.

