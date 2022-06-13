BB reiterates settling customer grievances in 10 days

Banking

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

BB reiterates settling customer grievances in 10 days

The Central Bank said that the order has been issued as per section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 10:28 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has again instructed the banks to settle the complaints of the customers against the banks as soon as possible, preferably within 10 days and not more than 45 days.

The circular issued in this connection on Monday said it has been found that most of the banks are not following the previous order on the same issue.   

The Central Bank said that the order has been issued as per section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991 which will be effective immediately.  

"A grievance cell should be formed under the supervision of the chief executive to settle the complaints raised against the banks. Although the grievances should be settled within 10 days, the time limit should not exceed 45 days," the circular said.

It has been noticed by the BB that some of the banks and branches are not accepting any complaints or applications while many are not taking proper measures to solve the problems of the applicants and it is unacceptable.       

In this context, for the sake of protecting customers' interests and ensuring good governance and discipline in the banking sector, any kind of complaints by the depositors and the borrowers should be accepted by all the branches including the headquarters and have it settled at the quickest possible time.  

 

Economy / Top News

Banks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

10h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

12h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

11h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

1h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

2h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

2h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more