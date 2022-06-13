BB reiterates settling customer grievances in 10 days

The Bangladesh Bank has again instructed the banks to settle the complaints of the customers against the banks as soon as possible, preferably within 10 days and not more than 45 days.

The circular issued in this connection on Monday said it has been found that most of the banks are not following the previous order on the same issue.

The Central Bank said that the order has been issued as per section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991 which will be effective immediately.

"A grievance cell should be formed under the supervision of the chief executive to settle the complaints raised against the banks. Although the grievances should be settled within 10 days, the time limit should not exceed 45 days," the circular said.

It has been noticed by the BB that some of the banks and branches are not accepting any complaints or applications while many are not taking proper measures to solve the problems of the applicants and it is unacceptable.

In this context, for the sake of protecting customers' interests and ensuring good governance and discipline in the banking sector, any kind of complaints by the depositors and the borrowers should be accepted by all the branches including the headquarters and have it settled at the quickest possible time.