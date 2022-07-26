Banks asked to cut power, fuel use

In line with the government's austerity move, banks have been asked to cut use of electricity and fuel till next June.

The Bangladesh Bank gave the instruction in a notification on Tuesday (26 July).

The notification stated that banks have to reduce the consumption of gas and lubricant by 20% and electricity by 25% in the next one year starting from July this year.

The money saved from this austerity move cannot be used in any other sector, the notification added.

Also, banks have to preserve the documents and information regarding reduced usage in their respective head offices.

Once the team from the Bangladesh Bank goes for inspection, banks have to show the data.

In addition, the data will have to be included in the annual fiscal report spanning from December 2022-December 2023.