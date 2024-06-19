Bank transactions held as per new schedule, customers' presence thin

Banking transactions were held from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday (19 June), after the Eid vacation as per the new office timing announced earlier.

After the Eid vacation, both the presence of customers and officials, and employees were thin on the day. In emergency cases, some customers have come to the banks for transactions. The LC opening for business purposes was also a very small in number.

Md Shawkat Ali, a senior official of a private bank told UNB that they spent time exchanging Eid greetings and joys with the employees as the customers' presence in the bank was very small.

Earlier before the Eid vacation, Bangladesh Bank (BB) announced a new schedule for bank transactions in line with the new office schedule of the government. Bank transactions and office activities will continue as per the new schedule from today.

As per the new rules, from 19 June, banks will start trading at 10:00am, which will continue till 4:00pm. And the offices of the banks will be open till 6:00pm.

There will be weekend holidays on Friday and Saturday.