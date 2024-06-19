Bank transactions held as per new schedule, customers' presence thin

Banking

UNB
19 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Bank transactions held as per new schedule, customers' presence thin

As per the new rules, from 19 June, banks will start trading at 10:00am, which will continue till 4:00pm. And the offices of the banks will be open till 6:00pm

UNB
19 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 09:36 pm
Bank transactions held as per new schedule, customers&#039; presence thin

Banking transactions were held from 10:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday (19 June), after the Eid vacation as per the new office timing announced earlier.

After the Eid vacation, both the presence of customers and officials, and employees were thin on the day. In emergency cases, some customers have come to the banks for transactions. The LC opening for business purposes was also a very small in number.

Md Shawkat Ali, a senior official of a private bank told UNB that they spent time exchanging Eid greetings and joys with the employees as the customers' presence in the bank was very small.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier before the Eid vacation, Bangladesh Bank (BB) announced a new schedule for bank transactions in line with the new office schedule of the government. Bank transactions and office activities will continue as per the new schedule from today.

As per the new rules, from 19 June, banks will start trading at 10:00am, which will continue till 4:00pm. And the offices of the banks will be open till 6:00pm.

There will be weekend holidays on Friday and Saturday.

Top News

bank / Transactions / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

1d | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

1h | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

4h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

3h | Videos
Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

Dinajpur women live by finding coal in water

10h | Videos