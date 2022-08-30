Bank Asia organises Technology Awareness Training Program

Bank Asia organised an awareness training on 'The Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4.0 IR) in Bankʼ for the Senior Management and Senior Level Executives aimed to adopt the new technology and mitigate the challenges in an efficient and secure way, reads a press release issued by Bank Asia.

Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director (CC) of the bank inaugurated the day-long program held at Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka, under the supervision of Bank Asia InfoSec Team, ICT Division, on 27 August 2022.

Mohammed Ishaque Miah, System Manager (Director), Bangladesh Bank, was the Special Guest of the training session. S M Tofayel Ahmad, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank, and Golam Md. Bhuyian, Deputy Secretary, a2i, were the Key Note Speakers. Md Sazzad Hossain, DMD & COO,Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Mollah and SM Iqbal Hossain, DMDs along with other 50 high officials joined the session physically and around 600 executives from different levels joined virtually.