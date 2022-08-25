Bank Asia inks agreement with WE

Banking

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 08:52 pm

Bank Asia signed an agreement with WE (Women & e-Commerce) to ensure necessary support for women entrepreneurs of Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) under ʻNeelimaʼ, Bank Asia's special service platform for women entrepreneurs. 

Bank Asia President & Managing Director (CC) Adil Chowdhury and President of WE Nasima Akter Nisha  signed the agreement from their respective sides in a signing ceremony at Bank Asia Tower on 23 August 2022. 

Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director, Sazzad Hossain, DMD & COO, Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, DMD, along with other officials of Bank Asia, Imana Haque Jyoti and Irin Parveen, Executive Directors of WE, were present at the event.

Under the agreement, Bank Asia and WE will work together to empower women entrepreneurs of CMSMEs through necessary training programs for improving their skills and ensuring financial access, which will ultimately strengthen women empowerment initiatives of the bank as supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

 

Bank Asia

Comments

