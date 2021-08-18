Bank Asia holds general meeting virtually

Bank Asia recently held its 11th extra-ordinary general meeting on digital platform due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

A Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting on Wednesday, said a press release.

The EGM began at 11am where all the participants including the bank's shareholders and Board of Directors joined.

The bank approved the resolution to issue unsecured contingent-conversion floating rate perpetual bond of Tk5,000.00 million, through public offering of 10% and private placement of the rest 90%.

Chairman of the Board Executive Committee Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee MA Baqui Khalily, Directors Enam Chowdhury, Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Major General (retd.) Mohammad Matiur Rahman, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Tania Nusrat Zaman, President and Managing Director Md Arfan Ali, Company Secretary SM Anisuzzman, other senior officials joined the AGM.