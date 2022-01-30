Bank Asia distributes blankets among cold hit people

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Asia distributed 500 blankets among poor and cold affected people in Munshiganj on Thursday.

Aminul Islam, executive director at Bank Asia Foundation, distributed blankets at the premises of Bank Asia-Maa Amiran Hospital of the district, reads a press release.

Shafiuddin Sarkar, in-charge of the Hospital, and Mohammad Taslim Uddin, a local representative, along with others were present at the blanket distribution programme.