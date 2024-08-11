Clashes between two factions of Islami Bank officials leave 6 injured

In a violent clash between two factions of Islami Bank officials, at least 6 individuals were injured by gunfire. The incident occurred in front of the main office of Islami Bank this morning (11 August).

The injured have been identified as Shafiullah, Abdullah Al Mamun, Abdur Rahman, and Bakibillah, while the identities of two others remain unknown. They are currently receiving treatment at Islami Bank Central Hospital.

The confrontation follows a recent upheaval triggered by the uprising on 5 August, which led to the government's downfall.

On 6 August, aggrieved bankers did not let the officials appointed by S Alam group enter the bank premises. Subsequent protests by bankers were reported on 7 and 8 August, during which the officials appointed by S Alam group were again removed from the bank

In response to the situation, Dr Shaukat Ali, SVP of Islamic Bank said, "Yesterday we learned that S Alam's associates, who have infiltrated various companies and banks, were trying to place their own people in the bank which had been looted. To prevent this, we stationed ourselves in front of the bank. At one point, S Alam's people gathered at City Center and attempted to enter the main office. When the bank officials tried to resist, S Alam's group fired at them, injuring six. They are in critical condition. The protesting bankers managed to repel the attackers, who then fled."

Bank officials are demanding the restructuring of the Islami Bank's board to remove the looters from the bank. They also call for the expulsion of officials appointed by S Alam, including Managing Director Monirul Mowla, Additional Managing Director Kawsar Ali, Deputy Managing Director Akij Uddin, Miftah Uddin, and others.