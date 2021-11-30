AIBL launches 196th branch at Shantirhat

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) inaugurated its 196th branch at Patiya's Shantirhat, Chattogram, on Tuesday.

Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries President and KDS Group Chairman Alhajj Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest, said a press release.

Alhajj Mir Ahmed Saodagor, former chairman, AIBL and chairman, Mir Group, was present at the event as the guest of honour.

Farman R. Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, AIBL, presided over the opening ceremony.

Alhajj Salim Rahman, chairman; Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, chairman, Executive Committee; Mohammad Abdus Salam, vice-chairman, Executive Committee; Alhajj Ahamedul Haque, Alhajj Liakot Ali Chowdhury and Alhajj Md Rafiqul Islam, directors, AIBL, attended the inaugural ceremony as the special guests.

Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah conducted the ceremony.

A large number of local people and well-wishers also attended the event.

During the event, Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the bank and ensured the best services for clients.