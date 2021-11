Agrani Bank organises workshop on NPL management

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) conducted a workshop titled "NPL (non-performing loan) management: A case-based analysis" in Khulna.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser was present at the workshop, held on Friday (19 November), as chief guest, reads a press release.

Abu Farah Md Nasser said, "Agrani Bank has been a pioneer in bringing down the classified loan rate to single digits."

He also adviced the bank to emphasise on providing even better services to customers.

The event has been chaired by Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam and ABTI Director Suprova Sayeed moderated the event.

MD and CEO of the bank called for collective efforts to recover defaulted loans and work on a 100-day activity list he declared earlier.

Executive Director and observer of Bangladesh Bank AKM Fazlur Rahman, Executive Director (Khulna) of Bangladesh Bank SM Hasan Reza, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam, General Manager of Khulna circle Md Monwar Hossain, General Manager of Agrani Bank's credit division Md Abdullah Al Mamun, General Manager of loan recovery division of Agrani Bank's head office Md Asheque Elahi, Deputy Managing Director of Khulna circle Roksana Ara Hossain were present as specials guests.