Agrani Bank organises CIB online reporting workshop

Banking

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:14 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank organises CIB online reporting workshop

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:14 pm
Agrani Bank organises CIB online reporting workshop

Agrani Bank Limited's IT and MIS Division (MIS and CIB) and Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) recently organised a day-long workshop on web-based CIB online reporting at Sylhet Circle Secretariat.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd, General Manager of Sylhet Circle Md Ashek Elahi, Deputy General Manager of the IT & MIS Division Shahinur Begum and ABTI Director Suprava Saeed were present as special guests at the inaugural function, reads a press release.

Mahmud Reza, deputy general manager of Sylhet Circle, presided over the workshop.

The chief guest told trainees about the importance of timely and accurate CIB reporting and keeping all the credit information in the CIB updated.

He also gave special instructions to the officers to play a more effective role in the 100 days training programme.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 