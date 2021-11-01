Agrani Bank organises CIB online reporting workshop

Agrani Bank Limited's IT and MIS Division (MIS and CIB) and Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) recently organised a day-long workshop on web-based CIB online reporting at Sylhet Circle Secretariat.

Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Ltd, General Manager of Sylhet Circle Md Ashek Elahi, Deputy General Manager of the IT & MIS Division Shahinur Begum and ABTI Director Suprava Saeed were present as special guests at the inaugural function, reads a press release.

Mahmud Reza, deputy general manager of Sylhet Circle, presided over the workshop.

The chief guest told trainees about the importance of timely and accurate CIB reporting and keeping all the credit information in the CIB updated.

He also gave special instructions to the officers to play a more effective role in the 100 days training programme.