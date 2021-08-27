Agrani Bank inaugurates workshop on risk-based internal audit

Banking

TBS report
27 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

Agrani Bank inaugurates workshop on risk-based internal audit

TBS report
27 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:16 am
Agrani Bank inaugurates workshop on risk-based internal audit

Agrani Bank Training Institute inaugurated a 4-day long training workshop on "Risk Based Internal Audit" on Wednesday, said a press release.

Md. Monowar Hossain, FCA, GM, Enamul Mawla, ABTI director Suprava Sayeed were present at the inaugural session among others.

In the inaugural speech, Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary of finance ministry also the board of directory member of Agrani BankLimnited expressed his concern about the need and importance of Risk Based Internal Audit.

 

 

Economy

Agrani Bank / Risk managemnt / risk base internal audit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

19h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

19h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

19h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs