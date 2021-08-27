Agrani Bank inaugurates workshop on risk-based internal audit

Agrani Bank Training Institute inaugurated a 4-day long training workshop on "Risk Based Internal Audit" on Wednesday, said a press release.

Md. Monowar Hossain, FCA, GM, Enamul Mawla, ABTI director Suprava Sayeed were present at the inaugural session among others.

In the inaugural speech, Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary of finance ministry also the board of directory member of Agrani BankLimnited expressed his concern about the need and importance of Risk Based Internal Audit.