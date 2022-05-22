Agrani Bank hosts training programme in Sylhet

Agrani Bank Training Institute organised a training programme "Agri and Rural Credit Policy, Documentation and Recovery" at Sylhet Circle Secretariat.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was present at the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, General Managers Md Akhtarul Alam and Md Asheque Elahi attended the programme as special guests.

The programme chaired by Sylhet Circle General Manager Rubana Parveen was also attended by Sylhet Circle Deputy General Manager Mahmud Reza, Sylhet West Zone Head and Deputy General Manager Abdul Latif, East Zone Head and Deputy General Manager Morsheda Akter, Moulvibazar Zone Head and Assistant General Manager Azizur Rahman and Laldhighipar Branch Head Nehar Jyoti.