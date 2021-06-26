Agrani Bank holds workshop on personalised service giving

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:20 pm

Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) organized a day-long virtual training workshop titled "Reshaping Behavioral Pattern for giving Personalized Services" on Saturday in Dhaka.

250 branch manager of the bank participated in the training workshop where the MD and CEO of the bank discussed his innovative ideas and behavioural patterns for giving personalised services to the customers of the bank, stated in a press release.

The virtual training workshop was presided over by Suprova Saeed, DGM and Director, ABTI.

Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited, inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest; and Md Monowar Hossain, FCA, GM (CFO and head of ICC) of the bank was present as special guest.

Professor Dr Narayanan Krishna Kumar, dean of SBI Leadership Institute, Kolkata, India; was present as chief speaker. He discussed essential skills for ensuring personalised services to the customers.

Dr Shah Md Ahsan Habib, Professor, BIBM, Dhaka, was present as special speaker. He talked about the assessment of customers' need and management as well.

