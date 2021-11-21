Agrani Bank distributes loans among CMSMEs in Jessore

Banking

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 06:05 pm

Agrani Bank Limited has distributed loans among cottages, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) in Jashore under the government's second phase loan  incentives. 

The bank also collected loans from borrowers at the same event held under the banner "Meet the Customer," 

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam attended the programme as the chief guest.

Shams-Ul Islam distributed Tk6.80 crore among 77 customers, Tk2.99 crore CC loan cheques among 18 customers and recovered Tk0.71 crore from 40 defaulting borrowers under the second phase incentive package.

He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inventing issues like CMSME to keep the country's economy afloat.

Agrani Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Anwarul Islam, General Manager of Khulna Circle Md Monwar Hossain, General Manager (credit) Md Abdullah Al Mamun, and General Manager (loan reconvery) Md Asheque Elahi, among other DGMs, AGMs, and managers of the area, were present as the special guests.

